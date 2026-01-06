Chen Han-dian and Lulu Huang release Mt Fuji pre-wedding photos

Did Valentine's Day come a month earlier? It sure feels like so, with these heartfelt messages that Chen Han-dian and Lulu Huang wrote for one another.

The Taiwanese comedians and hosting partners took to Instagram today (Jan 6) to unveil their pre-wedding photos taken in Japan.

Besides posing with the majestic Mount Fuji in the background of the photos, the couple were also at a wide lake and in Japanese ryokans (traditional inn).

In the first part of the photoshoot titled "Chapter 1: You are my stable constant" uploaded by Han-dian, the 44-year-old wrote: "Mount Fuji's appearance is ever-changing; sometimes you see it turn red, sometimes with its reflection on the lake, and sometimes a 'diamond' atop it.

"However, no matter how the weather changes, Mount Fuji always stands quietly there. Though shrouded in mist or obscured by clouds at times, it remains there once the wind and rain disperse.

"Life isn't always sunny - there will inevitably be minor disagreements or low moments, like a passing cloud or a sudden downpour. But we know that Mount Fuji is always there.

"There's no need to look up to confirm, no need to shout it out; just let a quiet strength reside deep within your heart. Thank you for your steadfast presence, like Mount Fuji."

In this photo set, the couple sported formal wedding attire, with Han-dian donning a dapper black suit and black bowtie, while Lulu wore an elegant A-line full lace dress with a sweetheart neckline coupled with a long, sheer veil.

In accompaniment, Lulu, 34, posted the second part of the photoshoot titled "Chapter 2: Strange and interesting souls".

Referencing the probability of meeting someone and falling in love with them, she wrote: "It's said that the probability of two people with similar traits meeting is one in 200,000... and the probability of becoming soulmates is one in 6 billion.

"If two quirky and interesting souls meet, the chances of them becoming soulmates are probably even lower, right? Thank goodness - I found you!"

Here, Han-dian and Lulu took on a more casual and whimsically-styled wedding look, where the former was dressed in a flower-beaded blazer and the latter had on a shorter dress with a cream-coloured ruffled skirt and gloves decked with ribbons.

Last September, Han-dian and Lulu surprised netizens with the news of their engagement where they joked: "This isn't a hotly anticipated project. The two of us are really getting married.

"Although it might seem like a prank but life is like that, you never know. Jacky Wu once said that chemistry between partners is more important than trust."

The duo first appeared together in 2011 on Taiwanese talk show Mr Con & Ms Csi, also known as Kangsi Coming. During the show, Lulu revealed she was a fan of Han-dian and spoke about her nickname - 'the female Han-dian' - as she imitated him in another variety show.

Prior to their engagement, there was no official news that they had been romantically attached.

