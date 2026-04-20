Chen Xi and wife hold wedding in Japan with family and friends from 12 countries

Loved ones from 12 countries gathered for his special day.

Local actor Chen Xi married his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in Singapore in July last year, and they just held their wedding in Japan.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (April 20), the 34-year-old - who is the son of celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen - said they celebrated their wedding in the Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine, located in Fukuoka, on April 19.

"As many of you know, we had our tea ceremony and solemnisation last year so our grandparents, who are less able to travel now, could also be part of this special milestone," he shared.

Family and friends travelled from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, Chile, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Vietnam and Russia to Japan, he said. "Seeing everyone come together from around the world meant so much to us."

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The couple donned formal traditional attire, with Chen Xi in a Japanese-crested haori (jacket worn over a kimono) and hakama (bottoms). His wife, nicknamed Mimi, wore a shiromuku (white bridal kimono) complete with the headpiece.

In posts uploaded by his 25-year-old sister Yixin, she shared bits of the ceremony, including a kahoot quiz about the couple that she won first place in.

Chen Xi previously revealed that Mimi, who is of similar age, works in IT and they met in 2020 through an online language exchange course. She was residing in Vietnam at the time, and they became online pen pals.

He moved to London in 2023 to pursue a year-long master's degree and Mimi followed, leading to his proposal in a 16th century UK church in 2024. They returned to Singapore the following year after his graduation.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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