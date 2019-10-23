Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap

PHOTO: Weibo/xujinjiang, Mango TV
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Chinese actor Elvis Tsui may not have cooking chops but he takes food hygiene very seriously.

The 58-year-old had viewers in stitches when he showcased his unorthodox rice-washing method in a recent episode of the reality TV show When I Grow Up.

His secret ingredient to get his uncooked rice squeaky clean? Hand soap.

Elvis had volunteered to wash the rice in a segment of the show where the cast gathered to cook a meal.

Photo: Screengrab/Mango TV

Hesitating for a moment as he squinted at the hand soap bottle, he added a pump into the bowl, along with some water.

Feeling a little unsure of himself after draining the water from the bowl, Elvis brought the bottle of Safeguard hand soap to his son and asked sheepishly, "I can't use this to wash rice, can I?"

Elvis realising his mistake.
Photo: Screengrab/Mango TV

His son, Figo Tsui, was dumbfounded to say the least, saying, "Are you serious?"

Wu Yuqing, the son of actor Wu Gang, couldn't help laughing as he told Elvis, "No, you can't. Water will do."

Turning to the camera, Figo quipped, "Safeguard can be used to wash rice. Today is the first time I've heard of it."

The slip-up resulted in bemused fans taking to Weibo to roast Elvis.

Hahaha… A creative concept from an artist's mind
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo
Next time around use a washing machine to wash your vegetables!
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo
Brother, this is a basic life skill, no hints needed.
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo

Even Safeguard, which is also the show's sponsor, could not resist throwing a jab at him, posting a Weibo status which said: "A gentle reminder for Master Tsui, Safeguard can be used for showers and hand-washing, but not washing rice."

But some skeptics suspected that the whole thing was an act to promote Safeguard.

Obviously an advertisement… Forcing it.
Photo: Screengrab/Weibo

Unfortunately, Elvis' ineptitude in the kitchen seems to be genuine.

After the rice-washing fiasco, the actor went on to struggle with separating a head of broccoli into florets and even used the wrong pot lid, much to the amusement of the rest of the cast.

Elvis attempting to rip a floret of broccoli in half.
Photo: Screengrab/Mango TV
Photo: Screengrab/Mango TV

Elvis may be known for playing the villain in numerous '80s and '90s martial arts films such as Butterfly and Sword, but fans are certainly seeing a new side of him.

When I Grow Up is a reality show where celebrities go on a trip with their grown-up children.

The show also features Taiwanese rocker Shin, actor Tony Leung Ka-Fai and their daughters.

ALSO READ: Chinese actor Elvis Tsui gets 'face-swopped' as Aquaman, Thor - and the results are glorious

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Reality TV shows Cooking Food safety

