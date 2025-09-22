Chinese actor Yu Menglong's death: Police investigate 3 for spreading fake news

Wild rumours regarding Chinese actor Yu Menglong's cause of death have been circulating the internet since the 37-year-old fell from height after drinking alcohol on Sept 11.

Yesterday (Sept 21), Chinese police announced through a statement that three people are being investigated for spreading fake news regarding the incident.

A 40-year-old woman surnamed Zheng reportedly posted online that Menglong jumped off the building after a higher-up got him drunk and sexually assaulted him.

Yuan, a woman aged 29, allegedly made a post saying that Menglong was disemboweled before being thrown off the building. "The unscrupulous and attention-seeking rumours created mental harm to the family and impacted society terribly," the police said.

Another 41-year-old woman surnamed Xu allegedly told netizens that surveillance footage on scene was destroyed and Menglong's mother and younger sister were manipulated by someone with power.

His mother had stepped in on Sept 16 to confirm his cause of death and asked netizens to stop speculating.

The three individuals confessed to fabricating the rumours and legal action has been taken by enforcement authorities in accordance with the law.

The police reiterated that they conducted on-site inspections, forensic examinations, interviews and video surveillance, and ruled out criminal suspicion. The family was informed of the findings and had no objections.

This comes amid a crackdown on Chinese social media platforms by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to maintain a "healthy and positive online environment that aligns with public interests".

Platforms such as Xiaohongshu (also known as Red Note), Weibo and Kuaishou have been subjected to disciplinary measures such as "summonses for interviews, injunctions to correct breaches within a specified period, warnings and strict sanctions against those responsible".

