Chinese singer Jin Sha marries boyfriend 19 years younger

Chinese singer Jin Sha has tied the knot with her actor boyfriend Sun Chengxiao.

The couple announced the good news on their Weibo accounts today (April 9) with photos of them at the marriage registration office, introducing each other as their spouse.

Jin Sha, 45, and Chengxiao, who turns 26 this year, announced their engagement in December 2025 after he proposed during their vacation in Iceland.

Both of them made headlines when they first announced their relationship on Chinese travel-romance reality show Viva La Romance in 2023.

Jin Sha, who is best known for her duet The Wind Over the Summer (2005) with Singaporean singer JJ Lin, met Chengxiao while working together on their Douyin microdrama Appraiser of Love (2022). He was at the time a fresh graduate from Shanghai Theatre Academy.

She shared then that because of their 19-year age gap, her friends were divided regarding their relationship: "Some of my friends think I may be too idealistic and wondered if I should calm down [and reconsider it]."

She also shared then that they dated with the intention of getting married and participated in the programme to further understand if they are suitable for each other.

In the past few years, they participated in programmes including acting reality show Memories Beyond Horizon Season 2 (2024) as well as performed together at the 2024-2025 Zhejiang TV countdown party and Mango TV Mid-Autumn Festival in 2025.

They will be seen next in the reality show Viva La Romance 2026, which starts airing in China today.

In a livestream with the other participants of the show today, she was asked if she had felt uncertain about their relationship at any point in time, and she replied it was when netizens did not support her romance with Chengxiao.

However, she believes they are a team and time will tell.

Jin Sha said: "I don't want to be directed by others. I know they care about me and they saw me start off in showbiz all the way till I announced my relationship... I hope they will give me their blessings...

"I won't change my mind just because of some disagreements from people. I know who I love and the life I want to live."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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