Choi Hye-seon and Son Won-ik from Single's Inferno 3 reunited and fans are swooning. Here's why

The hit South Korean dating reality show Single's Inferno just wrapped up its third season, and fans are now swooning over contestants Choi Hye-seon, 25, and Son Won-ik, 30, after they appeared together in a behind-the-scenes review video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The two rewatched Hye-seon's introduction clip where she confidently marketed herself as someone who has "a nice body and proportions".

Turning to Won-ik, Hye-seon asked: "Do you agree?"

"Yes, I think all six men agreed to that," he smiled.

After watching a few more scenes, Hye-seon cracked up after seeing one of her bending down.

"After the clip was released, a scalp tattoo clinic contacted me… See that? I had two hair partitions," she giggled, with Won-ik joining in on the laughter.

They appeared close as they leaned into each other and the chemistry was sizzling as Won-ik sang praises of Hye-seon.

"You also thought I was older!" said Hye-seon while they rewatched a clip of her date with Lee Gwan-hee in Paradise.

"The reason I thought you were older was because of the way you talk, behave and take care of others…It's a good thing. Men like mature women," confessed Won-ik.

Hye-seon even brought up how she thought Won-ik was "more caring" than the other guys she talked to on the show: "You would ask me questions first. I was actually getting quite tired of talking about the same thing over and over but when I was like this, you would ask me questions."

What made our hearts flutter though was what Won-ik said next.

"You said [on the show] that there's something masculine about me within the sweetness…The fact that you were able to feel that way and that you're someone who can say that made me more attracted to you," he recalled.

Though the two didn't end up leaving the show together as a pair — Hye-seon left with Gwan-hee while Won-ik left alone — they did have a date in Paradise, which they talked about.

Unlike how their date was edited in the episode, Hye-seon and Won-ik revealed that they actually had dinner together for two to three hours.

"You were very attractive that day. You seemed a lot more comfortable there compared to when I talked to you in Inferno," commented Hye-seon.

Later, she even passed the lie detector test when Won-ik asked if she was certain about going to Paradise with him at the time.

"I didn't even think twice," she cheekily smiled.

The 30-minute video was posted on Won-ik's channel and has racked up 1.3m views and 5,200 comments in just two days.

Fans gushed over Hye-seon and Won-ik, with one saying: "The chemistry between them made my heart flutter even though they address themselves as each other's friend."

"The chemistry you two have is extraordinary," another remarked.

Another commented: "It was a shame that Won-ik didn't have much screen time, but it's so nice to hear stories of how they went to Paradise together."

