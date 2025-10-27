Chow Yun Fat holds birthday party with Singapore dishes for celebs born in October

Chow Yun Fat recently celebrated the birthdays of a few Hong Kong celebs born in October with several Singapore dishes.

In a post on Oct 24, actress Monica Chan, who turned 59 on Oct 28, posted a few photos from the celebration and wrote: "I am very happy to celebrate with a big group of people! Everyone's strong and healthy in this birthday party! I wish everyone who's born in October a happy birthday. Thank you for everyone's well-wishes, presents and red packets!"

She also posted a selfie taken with Yun Fat, 70, and a group photo with all the attendees, including former Miss Hong Kong Charlene Tse, who turned 62 on Oct 9 and actress Priscilla Wong, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Oct 23.

Other celebrities in attendance included Yueh Wah, Felix Wong, Priscilla's actor husband Edwin Siu, Pak Yan, Lau Kong, Michael Miu and his wife Jaime Chik as well as Kent Cheng.

Kent, 74, who was frequently rumoured to have died in recent years, created a Douyin account this month, where he wrote in his profile description: "Don't worry, I am still alive!"

Monica also showed the feast Yun Fat had arranged for his guests.

In addition to a longevity bun, he also treated them to Singapore dishes including bak kut teh, chilli crab with fried mantou, kueh pie tee, Hainanese poached chicken, cereal prawns and fried bee hoon.

