Chrissie Chau enjoying time in Kuala Lumpur while filming drama

Hong Kong actress Chrissie Chau is in Kuala Lumpur (KL) to film her upcoming drama Fearless, and it seems she had fun off work too.

The 39-year-old recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself at Bukit Bintang, and in some shots, she's shopping and trying on a hat.

Netizens welcomed her to Malaysia and sent her well-wishes in the comments section.

One fan asked: "Can you come to Singapore one day?"

Apart from shopping, Chrissie has also been enjoying local cuisine, posting Instagram Stories on what she had.

She also played badminton with fellow cast members Sam Lee, Julian Brian Siswojo and Himmy Wong.

The action series reportedly began filming in July this year and is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Many Hong Kong stars are frequenting Malaysia for filming these days.

Anita Yuen was there in July for Chris Tong's Chinese New Year (CNY) movie Mom's Big News.

Just last week, Eric Tsang, Bobby Au-yeung and Edmond So attended a press conference in KL for another CNY movie Money Games, which is also being filmed there.

Eric, who's also a producer and consultant for the movie, said "Malaysia is the best friend of many Hong Kong artistes" and revealed he had wanted to make a movie there after the pandemic.

