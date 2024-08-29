Eric Tsang and Bobby Au-yeung in Malaysia to film CNY movie, latter almost sent to hospital

Hong Kong stars Eric Tsang and Bobby Au-yeung are currently in Malaysia to film the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) movie Money Games, and it seems not all of them are able to take the Southeast Asian heat.

Malaysian media reported that Bobby, 64, revealed he couldn't adapt to the hot weather on the first day of filming, which was at a golf course.

At the film's press conference held in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 27, he recalled: "I actually felt cold on a hot day. I was under the scorching sun and hadn't gotten used to the temperature differences. I was showing signs of a heat stroke.

"Jack was very worried and called me, asking if they should send me to the hospital. I told him, 'You woke me up with your phone call, that means I'm alright!"

He added he adjusted well to the temperature over the next few days.

Veteran Malaysian actor-DJ Jack Lim is one of the producers and also cast members of Money Games.

Bobby added this is the first time he's acting in a CNY movie and that working alongside Eric, 71, is a dream come true.

"Eric is my idol. This time, I'm finally getting the chance to work with him. I feel like I can reach a higher level and learn more from him," he said.

Eric, who's also a producer and consultant for the movie, said "Malaysia is the best friend of many Hong Kong artistes" and revealed he wanted to make a movie there after the pandemic.

"Hong Kong CNY films have always been released in Malaysia, and Super Trio is also a show everyone here likes," he remarked, mentioning the TVB variety show he's in.

Money Game, which also stars Grasshopper's Edmond So as well as Malaysian actors Choo Hao Ren, Sandra Lim and Wayne Thong, is set to premiere in 2025.

In the action-comedy film, Eric plays Big Boss Zeng, who works with his team of undercover agents to take down online scam operations.

When the scams hit Hong Kong, the members begin betraying each other out of greed. The story follows the characters who must stick together to seek justice and stop illegal activities.

