'We were classmates who bathed together': Sandra Ng and Carina Lau on their long friendship

Carina Lau and Sandra Ng's friendship is one to be envied.

The Hong Kong stars are so close that they would often bathe together when they were younger, as they revealed on Carina's talk show Jia Ren Zi You Yue, which aired yesterday (June 6).

Carina shared that Sandra, 58, who is a guest in the episode, looks exactly the same as when they first met years ago.

On the other hand, Sandra said that she saw a drastic change in Carina, also 58.

"The first day I met her, she was a very quiet and good girl who sat at the side. She was afraid of speaking and very shy. I was the one who became her 'bad influence'," she told Carina's co-host Benjamin Tsang.

Carina agreed and expressed her gratitude towards Sandra: "Thank you so much. I didn't know how to speak Cantonese at the time. Luckily, she would always be with me."

Carina, who spent her childhood in Jiangsu, and Sandra were classmates reportedly from the 12th TVB television artiste training class in the early 1980s. Some of their classmates included actor Sean Lau, actress-host Margie Tsang and the late Yammie Lam.

Both of them also shared about their close friendship.

"We were classmates who bathed together," Carina laughed.

She revealed that she was around 17 or 18 years old at the time and Sandra would often invite her to her home.

Sandra, who was laughing along, explained the situation: "At the time, my family's situation was quite good and we had a swimming pool on the ground floor of our home."

She added that after swimming, for the sake of "saving water" and her "curiosity", she invited Carina to bathe in her home.

"You were curious about my figure?" Carina asked incredulously.

"Of course I am curious… because I don't have such a figure!" Sandra replied, as both of them burst into laughter.

ALSO READ: 'It's embarrassing': Charmaine Sheh recounts borrowing money from mum and friends to pay debts

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.