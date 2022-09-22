'The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen': Billie Eilish shares 2 music videos shot at Gardens by the Bay

In two live performance videos shared on her YouTube channel early this morning (Sept 22), Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas can be seen performing in a very familiar misty location for Singaporeans.

In a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, Billie, 20, shot the music videos in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay for songs TV and The 30th from her recent extended play (EP) Guitar Songs.

"The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen in my life," she said in a statement. "These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways.

"I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal.

"It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful as the Cloud Forest."

The stripped down songs feature Finneas on acoustic guitar and Billie on vocals, against the misty backdrop and lush greenery of the Cloud Forest. Local filmmaker Choānn directed the videos.

The EP was dropped on July 21 as a surprise for fans, following Billie's last full-length album Happier Than Ever from 2021.

A month later, Billie performed in Singapore to a crowd of 30,000.

She said: "Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and I absolutely fell in love with it."

The last time she was on our island was in 2018 for the St Jerome's Laneway Festival, also held at Gardens by the Bay.

