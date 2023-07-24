Coco Lee's memorial service to be livestreamed on July 31

Coco Lee's fans worldwide who are unable to attend her memorial service in Hong Kong will be able to watch the livestream on her sister Nancy's YouTube channel on July 31.

Nancy announced the news in a YouTube Shorts that she posted this afternoon (July 24).

She said in Mandarin: "I know that Coco's fans are from all over the world, and there are many of them who are unable to attend her memorial service. So on July 31 at 4pm, I will be doing a livestream here.

"I hope that I will not leave out any one of Coco's fans. In this very difficult period, let's accompany Coco on her final journey. Thank you everyone."

The Hong Kong singer died on July 5 at the age of 48. It was reported earlier that she was bleeding profusely from her left wrist as she came out of her bathroom on July 2 and was in a comatose state when she was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

Coco's mum, who is a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner, had attempted acupuncture at the top of Coco's head as a desperate attempt to save her.

It was also reported earlier that according to Coco's friend, she was secretly battling breast cancer six months before her death. She underwent surgery to remove the tumour and did not receive chemotherapy afterwards.

Coco's obituary was published last Friday (July 21) in the Hong Kong newspaper. It was written that her wake will be held at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Funeral Home from July 31, 4pm to Aug 1, 10.30am, after which there will be the funeral proceedings. Fans can visit the wake on July 31, from 6pm to 10pm.

The announcement consisted of the names of Coco's sisters Carol and Nancy and Carol's husband, however, the name of Coco's estranged husband is absent from the list.

Coco and Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz married in a star-studded two-day wedding ceremony in 2011 and there were rumours in recent years that their relationship had turned sour, which led to her depression.

There were also rumours that the pair had split up, but Coco never addressed it directly. After her death, there were other reports that wrote that she was actually due to sign the divorce papers with Rockowitz this month.

