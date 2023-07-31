Coco Lee's sisters break down at memorial service, shouting someone 'caused my sister to die'

Coco Lee's sister Nancy, who was seen to be calm and composed throughout this period as she arranged the late singer's wake, was shown breaking down on a livestream today.

During Coco's memorial service today (July 31), which was livestreamed on Nancy's YouTube channel, she was seen wailing, crying her heart out as she hugged a man who had come to pay his respects.

Nancy shouted repeatedly in Cantonese: "They took my sister away!"

Coco's eldest sister Carol, was also heard shouting: "She's saying they caused my sister to die! They caused my sister to die!"

Their heart-wrenching cries continued for a few moments before the camera panned out and the audio was muted.

Both sisters did not name who they were referring to or whether it was a male or a female, though it refers to one person. They calmed down after a few moments after being consoled by loved ones.

Coco's memorial service today was attended by her family members and friends from the entertainment industry as well as before her debut. In their eulogies for her, Coco was remembered as someone who was "kind-hearted", "warm", "humble" and someone "with a bright smile" who touched the lives of people around her.

Coco died on July 5 at the age of 48. On July 2, she reportedly came out of her bathroom bleeding profusely from her left wrist and was in a coma when she was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

She married Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz in 2011 after dating for eight years and there were rumours in recent years that their relationship had soured, which led to her depression.

After her death, there were reports that Coco and Rockowitz were due to sign divorce papers this month. Coco's obituary, which was published in Hong Kong's newspapers on July 21 did not have Rockowitz's name.

Coco's funeral service will also be livestreamed on the same channel tomorrow (Aug 1) from 9.30am.

