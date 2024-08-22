'I cried for several hours': Jin Yinji mourns husband during 1st 7th lunar month after his death, does yoga to keep busy

It's the first time veteran actress Jin Yinji is commemorating the seventh lunar month since her husband Anthony Lee died last October.

It's a period when Taoists and Buddhists believe that the gates of the underworld are open and spirits roam the earth, and falls between Aug 4 and Sep 2 this year.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Aug 20, the 77-year-old confessed that she "cried so hard" that morning because she missed her husband.

"He had given me money for decades and now I have to burn paper money for him," she said. "This morning I really couldn't stand it. I cried for several hours and couldn't stop crying.

"I can't go to the temple yet, so I asked my children to go pay their respects. I told myself that I must think positively and find many things to do to keep myself busy so that I won't keep thinking about my husband."

Yinji and Lee were married from 1972 after the South Korean-born actress came to Singapore to further her showbiz career until his death of a sudden heart attack. They have two children.

One way Yinji is keeping her mind off her grief is by doing yoga.

She shared photos from her first lesson on Aug 19 on Instagram, writing: "I'm 77 years old and I have to try everything."

Yinji can be seen looking spry, doing trapeze yoga with her arms and one foot in a fabric sling, or lying on the floor with her legs supported in the air by the fabric.

She told the Chinese daily that it had been something she wanted to try for a year, but was hesitant as she felt yoga was only for young people.

"This time I mustered up the courage to try it," she added. "In addition to wanting to try something new, I also didn't want to stay at home every day and always think of my late partner."

Doing trapeze yoga, she said, made her "feel more at ease" as the sling held her body up and prevented injuries.

She even likened the feeling of being in the sling to a baby being swaddled

"It's so comfortable I really want to sleep in it," she added.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-1wf_YSVtP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

