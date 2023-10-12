Jin Yinji devastated after husband dies alone in hospital

Veteran local actress Jin Yinji's husband Anthony Lee died on Oct 10, aged 83.

Local actress and ex-entertainment journalist Kwan Seck Mui paid tribute to Lee in a Facebook post yesterday (Oct 11).

She wrote: "Rest in peace Anthony! Yinji and family, please take care!

In a report by Lianhe Zaobao yesterday evening, Yinji, 76, was devastated and wailed uncontrollably when contacted.

She told the Chinese daily that Lee had poor appetite a few days ago and went to the hospital for a check-up. The results were good and the doctor couldn't make a diagnosis.

However, on Oct 10, Lee was having his dinner alone in the hospital when he suddenly had a heart attack and died. His family was not by his side and they did not see each other for the final time.

Yinji said that their children — a son and a daughter — are currently making funeral arrangements and the funeral procession will be held on Oct 14.

Yinji and Lee married in 1972 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last January.

Speaking to Zaobao last year, Yinji said she and Lee were introduced by friends when she came to Singapore from Taiwan in March 1971.

When asked if it was love at first sight, Lee, who owned an antique furniture business, said: "Something like that!", remarking that Yinji was "cute".

Yinji added that Lee had a few heroic rescues, recounting that he saved her from armed robbers who took them hostage when they were out for supper one night.

She said: "I thought I was dead! I looked at both sides of the car, thinking about how to jump out. Fortunately, he was very good at talking. He had been a policeman. He said to the other party, 'We will give you everything we have. I'll give you the car as long as no one is hurt.'"

Lee also brought her to the doctor after she had a leg inflammation from a car accident. Yinji wanted to stay in Singapore to treat her leg injury then, but her work contract ended, and that was when Lee proposed to her.

"While walking along Orchard Road, he said, 'Let's get married.' I was very touched," Yinji recalled.

Looking back at the companionship and support that they have given to each other for the past 50 years, Yinji said: "A marriage can last for 50 years, which is really long. I can't figure how we got through it… But these 50 years were not in vain… I came to Singapore alone years ago, took root here and have a home that I cultivate."

