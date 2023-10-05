'Dad's the best negative role model': Netizens have field day mocking Christine Fan and husband Blackie Chen in her Instagram post

Taiwanese singer Christine Fan has stood by her husband, former television host Blackie Chen, through the recent sexual assault allegations against him.

Earlier today (Oct 5), she posted on Instagram a cosy family photo of herself, Blackie and their two kids on a sofa.

In her caption, the 47-year-old wrote: "When our family is together, we are not afraid of anything! Thanks Daddy (Blackie) for protecting our family."

However, netizens are mocking them left, right and centre.

Many comments were targeted at Blackie, 46, and his alleged sexual assault against other women that came out in June.

A netizen remarked: "I hope your kids don't grow up to disrespect women. Dad's the best negative role model. It's awesome."

Another wrote: "What protection… it's good enough if he doesn't create trouble and harm others."

Back in June, Blackie was accused of sexual assault by Taiwanese host Tina Chou (Da Ya), who wrote a detailed Facebook post of the past incidents. In response, Blackie initially filed a civil suit against Da Ya and demanded monetary compensation for reputational damage and character assassination, but eventually turned it into a criminal case.

Subsequently, Christine wrote a post defending her husband even after more accusations appeared. Da Ya recently appeared in court for legal proceedings on Sept 14.

Some of the comments on Christine's post were targeted at her.

"You're writing this post for everybody to laugh at you," one said.

Another wrote: "Don't you think when you write things?"

"You've got some nerve," a user said curtly.

Other comments were dripping with sarcasm and scepticism.

"How many lies can you tell to protect your self-image?" one questioned.

Another observed: "Yes, thanks to Blackie, you are so not afraid that you cancelled your concert."

After Blackie's scandal broke out, Christine cancelled her concert in Taipei, originally to be held last month.

