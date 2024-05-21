Dai Xiangyu cross-dresses with actress wife for 8th wedding anniversary video

Not the average way to celebrate a wedding anniversary, that's for sure.

Chinese actor Dai Xiangyu, who used to be known as Dai Yangtian when he was with Mediacorp, took to Xiaohongshu today (May 21) to post a video of himself cross-dressing with his actress wife Chen Zihan for their eighth wedding anniversary.

Donning a white bustier wedding gown with a ruffled skirt, the 39-year-old completed his look with a tiara and veil while Zihan, 46, wore a simple tuxedo.

The couple enacted a skit and compiled a set of photos, and netizens took to the comments section to congratulate them and crack jokes.

"I wish you both a long and happy life together," wrote one netizen.

"The bride's armpit hair is a bit lush," said another.

Another remarked: "Zihan's male outfit is so cool."

Xiangyu, formerly based in Singapore, rose to fame after his role in the hit 2008 drama The Little Nyonya.

He moved back to China in 2011 and later joined an agency there.

He tied the knot with Zihan in May 2016. The couple do not have children and Xiangyu shared in an interview with 8World last year that he's "not brave enough to have a child".

"My wife is more courageous, but this is not something that can just 'happen' even if she is brave," he said back then.

He added: "My wife has very good endurance, when faced with more challenging situations in life, she will ask for my opinion and find solutions with my train of thought."

