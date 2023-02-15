Daily roundup: Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors responds to MCU criticisms, thinks it's 'cool' if he mitigates some hate - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Who has the definition of cinema?' Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors responds to MCU criticisms, thinks it's 'cool' if he mitigates some hate
Jonathan Majors doesn't know if playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will change people's perception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) nor is he thinking about it... » READ MORE
2. 'You exposed your back on TV, how can I go to school?' Jin Yinji's son was embarrassed of her role in Good Morning, Sir
How do you envision Singapore fashion in the mid-20th century?
Some of us think of women of the time as dressing modestly, but not actress Jin Yinji... » READ MORE
3. 'It's so gross': Disgusted diner calls out woman for letting dog lick spoon at HortPark restaurant
Would you share your utensils with your pet? Probably not.
So you can imagine one woman's horror after she witnessed a dog allegedly licking a spoon at a restaurant... » READ MORE
4. Maid discovers employer having affair, he allegedly assaults her and leaves her overseas
A maid supposedly caught a glimpse of intimate photos of her married employer with another woman.
He threatened her not to tell his wife about his affair or he would terminate her employment... » READ MORE