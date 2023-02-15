Daily roundup: Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors responds to MCU criticisms, thinks it's 'cool' if he mitigates some hate - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Who has the definition of cinema?' Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors responds to MCU criticisms, thinks it's 'cool' if he mitigates some hate

Jonathan Majors doesn't know if playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will change people's perception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) nor is he thinking about it... » READ MORE

2. 'You exposed your back on TV, how can I go to school?' Jin Yinji's son was embarrassed of her role in Good Morning, Sir

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

How do you envision Singapore fashion in the mid-20th century?

Some of us think of women of the time as dressing modestly, but not actress Jin Yinji... » READ MORE

3. 'It's so gross': Disgusted diner calls out woman for letting dog lick spoon at HortPark restaurant

PHOTO: TikTok/Abibeautyvlog

Would you share your utensils with your pet? Probably not.

So you can imagine one woman's horror after she witnessed a dog allegedly licking a spoon at a restaurant... » READ MORE

4. Maid discovers employer having affair, he allegedly assaults her and leaves her overseas

PHOTO: Stomp

A maid supposedly caught a glimpse of intimate photos of her married employer with another woman.

He threatened her not to tell his wife about his affair or he would terminate her employment... » READ MORE

