'It's so gross': Disgusted diner calls out woman for letting dog lick spoon at HortPark restaurant

Would you share your utensils with your pet? Probably not.

So you can imagine one woman's horror after she witnessed a dog allegedly licking a spoon at a restaurant.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday (Feb 13), a user named Abigail shared that she was having her Valentine's Day dinner at an eatery at HortPark.

After she finished her meal, she said she noticed a woman using the restaurant's spoon to feed her pet dog.

"It's so gross. How can she do that? It's disgusting," Abigail commented.

As the incident happened "too fast", Abigail said she was unable to capture on video the moment in which the woman used a spoon to feed her pet dog.

But a quick shot of the diners in her TikTok video showed a group of five people seated at a table, with two dogs.

Abigail also noted that the staff did not see the incident take place.

So, for the sake of public hygiene, she made a complaint to the restaurant and told them to "throw away those spoons".

Despite her concerns, one netizen felt she was being "too paranoid".

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/Abigailng

In response, Abigail said that, as a dog owner, she has personally seen dogs lick their buttocks and even eat their own faeces.

According to the Environmental Public Health regulations, animals brought into any licensed premises where pets are allowed should not be fed with any crockery, utensil, container, receptacle, appliance or implement which is or will be used for the consumption of food by a human.

AsiaOne has reached out to Abigail for more details.

Back in November, a woman was called out by another commuter for bringing her dog onto the MRT train.

The commuter said that she was worried the dog might "suddenly attack" her and her baby.

Later on, the dog owner came forward to explain that her dog was a guide dog and that she needed one as she is blind.

"The only two spaces [guide dogs] are legally not allowed in are restaurant kitchens and surgery rooms," she clarified.

