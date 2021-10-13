Daily roundup: Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum pregnant 4 months after withdrawing divorce - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Love life like a K-drama: Hwang Jung-eum pregnant 4 months after withdrawing divorce
On Tuesday (Oct 12), Jung-eum's agency revealed that she is currently pregnant and due next year... » READ MORE
2. New choker? 4-year-old boy in China fastens bicycle lock around mum's neck
During playtime, a boy in Jiangsu, China, discovered how bicycle locks worked, but he used it in the wrong way... » READ MORE
3. 'Your rider is preparing the food': Deliveryman makes roti canai himself after long wait at Malaysia eatery
Frustrated after waiting too long to pick up an order, a Foodpanda delivery rider decided to step in and prepare the food himself at an eatery in Selangor, Malaysia... » READ MORE
4. Inspirational Singaporean burns survivor Charlene Chew catches Khloe Kardashian's attention
There have been many painful days for Charlene Chew, but today (Oct 11) won't be one of them... » READ MORE