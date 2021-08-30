Daily roundup: Li Nanxing, managed by Vicki Zhao in China, says he's not affected by her being blacklisted - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Li Nanxing, managed by Vicki Zhao in China, says he's not affected by her being blacklisted

Singapore actor Li Nanxing, who is managed by actress Vicki Zhao's company for work in China, says her recent scandal will not affect him... » READ MORE

2. We ranked the bottom 10 Singapore districts by appreciation

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

But property is always about specifics, and there are some districts where the price increases may not be as high as you’d expect... » READ MORE

3. NDR 2021: Firms hiring foreigners to pay all Singaporean staff at least $1,400 per month

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Firms employing foreign workers will soon be required to pay all their local employees a monthly pay of at least $1,400... » READ MORE

4. Tay Ping Hui: Lawrence Wong spat on me; it was interesting

PHOTO: iQiyi

Recounting one of their scenes together, Ping Hui said light-heartedly: "Lawrence spat 'dragon's pee' on me, it was interesting, it's once in a lifetime."... » READ MORE