Daniel Kaluuya slings into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk

Sony continues to spin the web that is the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Nope) is the latest to take the leap of faith.

The actor will be lending his voice to Hobart 'Hobie' Brown, otherwise known as Spider-Punk, in the highly-anticipated sequel.

The news comes during the week of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release, the sequel to 2018's Black Panther that saw Kaluuya as W'Kabi.

However, a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele's sci-fi spectacle Nope meant that he couldn't reprise his role in the superhero film. The actor won best supporting actor Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah and was nominated for his performance in Peele's Get Out.

Plot details for Across the Spider-Verse have yet to be revealed, but it will feature Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) as they join forces yet again to take on a new threat.

Oscar Issaa, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee have also been confirmed to return as Spider-Man 2099, Jefferson Davis, Rio Morales and Lyla, respectively.

Spider-Punk, meanwhile, is a new addition to the movie and a recent comic iteration of the webslinger. Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, he made his comic book debut in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in January 2015.

Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theatres on June 2, 2023, with a third instalment already dated for March 29, 2024.

The movie is being helmed by the trio of Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers, who took over the reins from Into the Spider-Verse directing trio, Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

The 2018 animated film was a massive triumph for Sony Pictures, raking in a worldwide gross of US$375 million (S$524 million).

It bagged the Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards, with its influence extending into Spider-Man: No Way Home, which used the multiverse to unite multiple versions of Spider-Man on the silver screen.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.