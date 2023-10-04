'Our daughter cried every day for 3 months': Aimee Chan returns to TVB drama after 10 years to star alongside husband Moses Chan

Parents often have to put their dreams on hold because of their children.

Since having her first child Aiden with husband and TVB star Moses Chan in 2014, Hong Kong actress Aimee Chan has not acted except for in two films - Let's Eat! in 2016, and When Sun Meets Moon in 2018. Her last TVB drama series is Come Home Love released in 2014.

After almost 10 years, the 42-year-old, now mum to two sons and a daughter, has made her TV comeback.

Aimee is starring in the new TVB drama series Romeo and His Butterfly Lover, and it will be alongside Moses, 52, their first collaboration since getting married in 2013.

In an interview with TVB Entertainment, she said: "I really look forward to the drama and I'm nervous too, because it's been so many years since I last acted. This is also the first time I'm acting alongside Moses since our marriage. The characters and script are very unusual, so I think it will look great visually."

Moses expressed that Aimee had to think about how to explain her going back to work to their children and that they were worried that the kids would react badly to it.

Aimee elaborated that the children are used to Moses going out to work and her staying at home since they were born.

"Our daughter cried every day for three months and that left me upset. Later I told them, 'This is Mummy's dream. Could the three of you help me realise my dream?' And they replied, 'Okay, it's your dream, we will help you!' And things got better," Aimee said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4ta7bv25B/[/embed]

Moses also shared that he checked on their schoolwork more when filming this drama, in support of Aimee.

They have Aiden, nine, Nathan, eight, and Camilia, seven.

[[nid:650784]]

Romeo and His Butterfly Lover, which was released on TVB last month, takes place in an alternate universe where the families of Liang Shanbo (Moses) and Zhu Yingtai (Aimee) have grudges that lasted centuries.

Every five years, they have a gun battle where both families think of strategies for victory.

Shanbo and Yingtai eventually became a couple in the show, and even though Aimee and Moses are a married couple in real life, they shared that it was not easy to act as a couple on screen.

Aimee shared in another interview: "My character is entirely different from Yingtai's, so I have to do my best to withdraw my own self from the role.

"While I can't be too feminine, I also had to eliminate the little actions like the way I look at my husband and distance myself from reality."

Moses joked he felt that he "lost a wife" during the filming, but still emphasised that he supported her in fulfilling her dreams.

Recently, Moses performed live in China and sang The Ages Are Like A Song, the theme song for Triumph in the Skies, a popular TVB drama series about the lives of airline crew.

While his live audience was supportive and cheered him on, netizens criticised him for making Triumph in the Skies "sound like a death flight".

[embed]https://youtu.be/_z3zxGhzE2s?feature=shared[/embed]

ALSO READ: 'He hasn't calmed down': Adam Cheng's wife updates on afterlife arrangements for his eldest daughter who committed suicide

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com