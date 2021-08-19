Dee Kosh charged with multiple offences including sexually exploiting a young person

SINGAPORE - YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, 32, better known as Dee Kosh, appeared in a district court on Thursday (Aug 19) and was charged, including with three offences involving commercial sex with a minor below 18.

Koshy, who was handed seven charges in all, is also accused of three offences under the Films Act and one under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He had made a name for himself with parody music videos and won notice for his stand-up comedy.

Accusations against him first made the headlines last year.

At the time, he had 380,000 followers on his YouTube channel and was known for food reviews on the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) YouTube channel.

In an earlier statement, NOC said it had received a request from Koshy's management "for him to be released of any professional service engagement with us".

It added: "We can confirm that he has no outstanding or ongoing projects with NOC at present.

"All further collaborations with Dee Kosh have been put on hold indefinitely."

Several firms that Koshy had previously worked with, including Huawei, Foodpanda and Lenovo, also said earlier that their engagements with him had ended and there were no ongoing or future projects planned.

Power 98 FM, where he used to host weekday night shows, said last year that he had been put on leave and that the station "does not tolerate any form of harassment".

Koshy's case has been adjourned to Sept 15.

