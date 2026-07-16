Derrick Hoh discovers Haidilao baby cot hack: 'They have outdone themselves'

The recipe for a delightful meal out is yummy food combined with stellar customer service — the latter of which impressed Derrick Hoh so much that he had to take to social media to rave about.

The local singer-songwriter posted an Instagram Reel yesterday (July 15) where he said: "I was today years old when I found out Haidilao provides baby cots."

The 40-year-old wrote he and his wife were walking around deciding what to have for lunch when they decided on hotpot. Shortly upon being seated in the restaurant with their baby daughter (nicknamed Shari), staff casually asked if they needed a cot.

The reel depicts Derrick staring in disbelief at the sizeable cot brought straight to his table, complete with a mattress and bed liner. His wife gently placed Shari in the cot, who lay comfortably while her parents ate lunch.

"For a second, we thought we misheard..." wrote Derrick in his caption. "Needless to say, Shari had a cosy place to do tummy time while we finally got to enjoy our hotpot. Clearly, they have outdone themselves."

In the comments section, while some netizens wrote they didn't know of this service, others remarked that this is actually a well-known perk, and the hotpot chain even offers toys and complimentary food for the little ones.

Haidilao is often lauded for its excellent customer service, with perks for customers including complimentary manicures, hand massages and free snacks during wait times.

Derrick and his non-celebrity wife welcomed Shari on Feb 27 and also have an older daughter — nicknamed Nori (Japanese for seaweed) — born in 2022.

The couple married in 2020 after Derrick announced on April Fool's Day that they had tied the knot on Feb 22 that year.

In April this year, he posted on Instagram he had registered Nori's name on the Nasa website last year and her name was sent up to space and back with space mission Artemis II that month.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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