Desmond Ng and wife welcome son: 'Our lives are forever changed for the better'

Desmond Ng and his wife Kanny Theng announced they have welcomed their first child, a boy, in an Instagram post today (July 10).

Actor-singer Desmond, 39, wrote in the joint post: "Ladies and gentlemen, after months of waiting, he's finally here.

"Allow us to introduce the newest member of the Ng family, our little prince Kai Kai. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. From this day forward, our lives are forever changed for the better.

"You are our greatest blessing, our greatest joy and the beginning of our greatest adventure. A new chapter of our lives begin."

They also shared photos taken in the delivery room, where 39-year-old actress-host Kanny was believed to have delivered via C-section.

Kanny also expressed her gratitude in an Instagram Story, writing: "Before we ever saw your face, we already loved you with all our hearts. We dreamed of you, prayed for you and counted every day until we could finally hold you in our arms."

In her next Instagram Story of a bouquet of red roses, Kanny also said: "He never once bought me flowers. He always said he was saving that special moment. Today, he kept his promise.

"On behalf of our baby boy, he gave me the most meaningful flowers I'll ever receive, a gift I'll treasure for a lifetime."

The couple, who married in 2025, first shared that they are expecting a child in January through an Instagram post.

He told 8World in an interview then that when he knew he was becoming a parent, he couldn't sleep for four days straight because he was both happy and worried.

In their latest post, the couple were congratulated by celebrities including Xiang Yun, Jasper Liu, Dennis Chew, Romeo Tan and Nick Teo as well as local director Ong Kuo Sin.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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