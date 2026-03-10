'I learnt about the area from him': Director of local film Geylang on working with 70-year-old man stabbed to death

A 70-year-old man who died after being stabbed in the chest in Geylang on March 9 had reportedly participated in a local film named after the area.

In a Shin Min Daily News report today (March 10), the elderly man's friend revealed his name is Zhou Linghui, also known as Wu Ji, and he had a small role in the movie Geylang (2022).

Directed by local director Boi Kwong, the action thriller centres on the intertwined fates of five individuals over the course of one night in the red-light district of Geylang, and stars local actors Mark Lee, Sheila Sim and Shane Mardjuki as well as Taiwanese actress Patricia Lin.

Zhou, who is credited as Wu Zhi in the credits, had a one-minute scene towards the end of the film where he played a pimp. In the scene, he rides a brightly decorated bicycle and encourages an elderly man (Steven Woon) having breakfast at the kopitiam to visit his new brothel.

The Chinese daily also spoke to Boi, who was surprised by Zhou's death. He shared that he became acquainted with the latter when he visited Geylang to know more about the place for the movie.

Boi said: "I learned about the area from him. During filming, he helped a lot in our discussions [with the people in Geylang]. His appearance in the movie was a special arrangement... since he had been living in Geylang for decades."

He added he had remained in contact with Zhou after filming ended and the last time they met was about nine months ago. He also shared that Zhou had been an extra for many local movies and dramas.

Mark, who plays a pimp in the movie, told the Chinese daily he visited Geylang with Boi before filming the movie and spoke with Zhou once to understand the area and hadn't been in contact with him.

On March 9, the police were alerted to a case of fighting along Lorong 16 Geylang at around 8.15am. A 70-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the chest and was taken unconscious to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old man was arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. Police said he will be charged in court today with murder. Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

