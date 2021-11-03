Disney+ reveals first trailer for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

The Godfather, but make it Star Wars.

Disney+ has released its first trailer for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, an upcoming spin-off series from The Mandalorian that follows the adventures of the titular bounty hunter.

The last time we saw Fett, he'd assumed Jabba the Hutt's throne in Tatooine - but taking control of the planet's criminal underworld might not be so easy.

Watch the trailer below:

First teased in a surprise end-credit sequence for The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale, this series sees Boba Fett and his mercenary partner-in-actual-crime Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

It looks like the current leaders of this criminal underworld aren't going to happily hand over control to Boba Fett however, so the duo will have to fight their way to the throne - even if the former bounty hunter would rather keep the peace.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles as Fett and Shand respectively, with the trailer revealing Jennifer Beals also joining the cast as a new Twi'lek character.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ on Dec 29, 2021.

PHOTO: Disney+

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.