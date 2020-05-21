Donnie Yen takes on viral fight video challenge and kicks butt

We all know that Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen is an incredible martial artist.

Heck, even the director of Disney's live-action movie Mulan was so impressed with his skills that her jaw "hit the floor".

So, it's no surprise that the 56-year-old has taken on the viral fight video challenge that sees a string of people getting 'hit', falling into/over objects or down a flight of stairs, before retaliating and 'hitting' the next person.

Each clip is recorded individually and eventually compiled into one full video with seamless transitions.

Donnie even recruited his stunt team for the video so he can celebrate their achievements and give them their turn in the spotlight.

The Facebook video starts with a familiar scene — Donnie training with the Wing Chun wooden dummy (as seen frequently in his Ip Man films) before giving a side kick towards the camera.

The kick 'connected' to Singapore stunt actor Yan Hua, and subsequently to more stunt actors from China, Canada, and Japan. It even includes a short chase sequence that ends with the stunt actor disarming his gun-wielding 'assailant'.

The final 'attack' was blocked by Donnie and his frying pan, who then looks into camera with a smile and a victory sign.

Donnie also wrote on his post: "I've been an action director for over 30 years and blessed to have my dedicated, loyal and hardworking stunt team with me for so many years.

"Our team (long and short term, worldwide) has probably reached over 100 action brothers. (Unfortunately couldn't have everyone in our video) So proud to see many of them becoming world renowned action directors and top stunt action heroes behind the scenes. These guys don't get enough credit."

Originated from New Zealand

You may have seen the Western version of this earlier this month as the challenge seemingly originated from Kiwi stuntwoman Zoe Bell who dubbed it the Boss B**** Fight Challenge.

Bell was a stunt double for Lucy Lawless in the 1995 TV series Xena: Warrior Princess, and also for Uma Thurman in the 2003 film Kill Bill. Her recent gig was being Cate Blanchett's stunt double in Thor: Ragnarok.

Apart from her fellow stuntwomen, Bell managed to snag big names to participate in the video. There was Lucy (Xena); Marvel movie actresses Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, and Florence Pugh; Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie; Charlie's Angels actresses Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore; X-Men star Halle Berry, as well as Marvel TV actress Rosario Dawson.

Even Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall made a cameo at the end.

