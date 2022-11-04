'I don't want to put pressure on them': Nick Teo leaves the set when fiancee Hong Ling has intimate scenes with actors

Staying professional isn't easy when couples work together, but Nick Teo has it figured out.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Nick Teo revealed that he makes sure to leave the set while his fiancee Hong Ling filmed intimate scenes with other actors.

"I don't want to put pressure on them," the 33-year-old actor explained, adding that he didn't mind his fiancee having intimate scenes.

In particular, the character that 28-year-old Hong Ling plays in the new Mediacorp drama Fix My Life has intimate scenes with James Seah's character.

When asked if she would feel pressure filming intimate scenes with James, Hong Ling replied: "I don't think I'll feel any pressure. Conversely, if I were to film an intimate scene with [Nick], I'd feel pressure then. All the staff know who we are, so I'd feel embarrassed."

Shin Min also enquired about the couple's wedding plans and their wedding date — the latter will be sometime at the end of next year or in the following year.

Hong Ling also spoke about her plans for her wedding dress.

The actress originally planned to surprise Nick during the wedding with the dress but felt it was impossible. She only intends to wear one dress throughout the event — be it the tea ceremony or banquet — to avoid the hassle of switching dresses.

She also stressed that they want to keep the wedding simple as their priorities lie with enjoying the moment and celebrating the happy occasion with a full house of family and friends.

As for their honeymoon, their destination of choice is Switzerland, because that's where Nick wants to go.

Thankfully, Hong Ling also said that her appreciation of nature means that the honeymoon destination is something she'll like as well. However, this honeymoon is still quite a long time away.

A retirement in 10 years?

Speaking to Shin Min, Nick also stated that his fiancee Hong Ling has already begun thinking of retirement and planning for it.

Nick shared that Hong Ling aims to move to a location closer to nature such as Thailand in about ten years' time, dropping everything that she's doing and leading a simple life.

However, Nick intends to keep focusing on his career here in Singapore.

Hong Ling acknowledged that Nick can't give up his career, so her ideal life will consist of travelling between Thailand and Singapore.

Explaining her decision to pursue an unembellished lifestyle, Hong Ling said that she was particularly inspired by the life of Richie Koh's character in Your World in Mine, who happens to be a special-needs youth.

"He's a very simple and happy person, while regular people like us constantly experience frustrations and never truly experience life for what it is."

