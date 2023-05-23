'Don't resort to such an extreme method': Netizen tries weight-loss diet from Annie Yi, ends up hospitalised on 3rd day

Diets don't always work for everybody.

After seeing online a diet recipe that Taiwanese singer Annie Yi planned for her actor husband Qin Hao, a netizen from Shandong, China, followed the recipe to lose weight and later recounted her harrowing experiences in a video posted on Weibo.

Even though she lost 5kg in seven days, she said she vomited on the second day of the diet and was even hospitalised on the third day. She had to be put on a drip on the fourth.

Thereafter, she lost another 5kg due to sickness.

Besides describing the process, she also advised: "I hope we can adopt more reasonable slimming diets and not resort to such an extreme method."

Chinese scriptwriter-producer Yu Zheng also tried the diet and said he lost 10kg within a few days.

However, others who tried it advised against it due to adverse effects like giddiness, trembling and mood swings, among others.

One said: "After the third day, I was tossing and turning in bed at 2am and could not fall asleep. Due to the drop in my immunity level, I contracted a urinary tract infection!"

When interviewed by Taiwanese media, a doctor explained that women's bodies are weaker during menstruation, so it is not advisable for them to be undernourished during that period.

Qin Hao, 45, plays an overweight man in the Chinese drama The Long Season. According to Taiwanese media, in order to lose weight after filming wrapped up, he relied on the diet recommendations from his 55-year-old wife and also exercised rigorously. Qin Hao lost 10kg within a short period.

Following Annie's diet recipe, Qin Hao drank unsweetened soy milk for all three meals on the first day and a ear of corn for all three meals on the second day. On the third day, he ate dragonfruit, apples and blueberries. On the fourth day, he ate one egg and boiled prawns. On the fifth day, he ate cauliflower, spinach and cabbage.

When sharing the diet online, Annie added a word of caution: "I repeat, don't recommend this to anybody." She added that Qin Hao's legs went weak just two days before finding out that he had lost 10kg.

