Drake mocks gig-goer who hurled vape onstage towards him

Drake mocked a gig-goer who hurled their vape onstage towards the rapper.

He was perplexed as to why the fan threw the cigarette alternative during his concert at the Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday (July 20), and joked that whoever did it needed to do some "real life evaluating".

In a clip circulated on social media, he said: "Did you throw a vape over here?

"Who threw this? Who threw the vape?

"There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm going to pick this vape up and vape with you at the f****** Barclays Centre."

He continued: "You've got some real life evaluating to do."

Throwing objects at artists mid-performance is becoming a worrying trend.

Earlier this month, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unknown item.

The 29-year-old singer was performing as part of his Love On Tour concert series in Vienna, Austria, when the missile struck him in the face.

In video footage obtained by Pop Crave, Harry - who was wearing a green sequined jumpsuit - could be seen walking across the stage between songs when he was hit by the small object and bent over, wincing in pain as he covered his eyes with his hands.

Last November, Harry was also hit in the eye when a fan threw Skittles sweets at him during his gig in Los Angeles.

Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini have also been hit by flying objects in recent months.

The dangerous trend has been slammed by a number of other performers, with Adele blasting concert-goers for "forgetting show etiquette".

Speaking on stage at her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City recently, the singer said: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing [things] onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"

She then proceeded to fire a T-shirt from a blaster into the crowd and giggled: "But you can shoot things at the audience."

Jason Derulo also blasted fans for being "disrespectful" to their favourite performers.

He told TMZ: "It's not a moment, you don't get anything from that, all you do is disrespect the artist."

