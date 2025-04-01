Driver in fatal hit-and-run with Shaun Chen's father surrenders to police

The driver who killed actor Shaun Chen's father in a hit-and-run accident has turned themselves in to the police.

Speaking to Malaysian media on Sunday (March 30) at his hometown Negeri Sembilan, the 46-year-old Malaysian actor, who is currently seen in the drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, shared that they contacted the police for an update and were told the driver had made a police report.

"However, we are still unsure of what happened during the accident and how they would be charged. We would get another update after the funeral is completed," he said.

Malaysian police released a statement on the same day that the unnamed driver, 62, had made a report on the day of the accident.

On March 28, Shaun revealed in an Instagram Reel that his father, 84, was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle home that morning. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

When his father was brought to the hospital, he was declared brain dead and his heart had stopped. Shaun added in the Reel that he hoped the driver would apologise to his father.

Shaun's mother told reporters that she had advised her husband not to go out on the day of the accident.

"He said he wanted to go out and buy some things… I told him not to go [yet] because it was early and to wait till the afternoon, but he insisted," she said.

Reflecting on the accident, Shaun hoped local authorities would step up on emergency services.

"My father laid on the road for half an hour [after the accident] before the ambulance arrived and he reached the hospital more than an hour later, so he missed the golden hour," he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, golden hour is a term used in emergency clinical care to refer to the investigation and provision of treatment to a patient within 60 minutes of a traumatic injury to improve their survival rates and recovery outcomes.

Shaun shared with reporters in a separate interview that he and his father spoke on the phone every day, and the last time they saw each other was about two weeks ago when they attended a relative's wedding in Kuala Lumpur.

He also expressed gratitude towards him: "It wasn't easy for him to raise seven children and run a grocery shop. He gave to us selflessly. I am very grateful and hope to be his son again in the next life."

His father was cremated in Malaysia today.

