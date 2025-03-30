'I just want you to say sorry': Actor Shaun Chen seeks apology after dad's fatal hit-and-run in Malaysia

Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen is calling for an apology from a driver following his father's death in a hit-and-run accident in Malaysia.

Despite his heartache, the Malaysian actor expressed that he is not seeking revenge but simply wants the person responsible to acknowledge the harm done.

In an emotional Instagram reel on Friday (March 28), the 46-year-old shared his grief revealing that his father was riding his motorcycle home when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHv6zQ0SKtz/[/embed]

The post captioned "HIT AND RUN and kill my father's is unacceptable!" contained two videos.

The first video started with Chen assuring his fans that he and his family were safe and sound in Bangkok after the Thailand-Myanmar earthquake.

In the video, he shared that the hit-and-run accident occurred at around 10.35am on Saturday (March 28).

Chen described how his father lay on the ground, was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and was later confirmed to be brain dead, and ultimately died of cardiac arrest.

His plea was not for vengeance but for acknowledgement of the wrong done.

"Selamat Hari Raya. I hope that you can say sorry to my daddy. He didn't know you. I don't know why you did that to him. I just want you to say sorry," said Chen.

The second video was a dashcam footage that showed his father's badly-damaged motorcycle as he lay motionless in the middle of the road after being struck from behind by the car, which fled the scene.

Chen included a photo of the license plate number of the suspected vehicle that had caused the accident.

Local celebrities here have since rallied behind him, offering their condolences and support.

Romeo Tan wrote, "This is really unacceptable!!!! My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. Stay strong Shaun!"

Kimberly Chia shared, "Deepest condolences, so so sorry to hear this," while Chantalle Ng called the accident "absolutely heartbreaking".

He Ying Ying expressed, "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May justice be found for your father."

