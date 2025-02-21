Dylan Wang, Angela Chang, Li Qin and more to attend Yuewen Global IP Awards at Resorts World Sentosa on Feb 28

How about a star-filled night with popular Chinese celebrities right here in Sentosa?

Dylan Wang, Angela Chang and Li Qin are set to attend the Yuewen Global IP Awards at Resorts World Sentosa come Feb 28.

The organisers announced in a social media post today (Feb 21) that they will be joined by Loger Chen, Laure Shang, Azora Chin, Duan Xiaowei, Wu Gang, Wang Runze, Ava Wang, Kiki Xu, Zhang Ruoyun, Zhu Zhu and Yin Tao at the evening event, hosted by Harry Hao, Li Ai and Li Xiang.

Dylan also attended the event last year, and his arrival in Singapore was met with a frenzy as fans cheered and shouted for him at Changi Airport.

Barricades were set up and the 26-year-old waved and bowed to fans before leaving the terminal.

He was seen a day later at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands where he also waved to the crowds that had gathered to catch a glimpse of him and other celebrities attending an event.

The following day, he was spotted shopping at a Louis Vuitton boutique.

While tickets to the Yuewen Global IP Awards are not purchasable, this year, Resorts World Sentosa has introduced a package for guests to join the event.

The package includes two award show tickets along with a two-night deluxe room stay at the integrated resort's hotel properties - Hotel Michael, Equarius Hotel and Hotel Ora.

There will also be complimentary breakfast for two as well as tickets to Adventure Cove Waterpark. The booking period lasts until Feb 28, and your stay will have to be between Feb 26 and Mar 2.

Tickets received via this package will have randomly assigned seating.

