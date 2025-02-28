Dylan Wang spotted at VivoCity and Sentosa before award show

Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang arrived in Singapore yesterday (Feb 27) for the Yuewen IP Awards to great fanfare.

The event takes place at Resorts World Sentosa this evening and includes a star-studded list of attendees, including Angela Chang and Li Qin.

Dylan, 26, has been spotted in the vicinity of the awards venue, firstly at the Chagee tea store at VivoCity.

Videos uploaded by fans on Weibo show him sipping on a beverage, with a camera recording him. He wears a black t-shirt and jeans, and poses both inside and outside the store.

In the comments, fans were left wondering if he was going to promote the tea brand, with one jokingly asking for "10,000 times magnification" so they could tell what Dylan's order was.

Dylan was also spotted entering Hotel Ora, part of Resorts World Sentosa, as fans lined up behind the rope barrier taking photos and videos.

"It was worth [waiting] under the sun," one Xiaohongshu user captioned their post.

Fans in the comments section gushed that he looked handsome, dressed in a white collared shirt with a black tie and trousers.

