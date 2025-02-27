Dylan Wang gets rousing welcome from fans at Changi Airport

Chinese star Dylan Wang was welcomed by more than a hundred fans at Changi Airport Terminal 1 this afternoon (Feb 27).

The 26-year-old singer-actor, whose notable works include Chinese dramas Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2025), was seen wearing a black and white jacket and a beanie from his fashion label D.Desirable when he arrived in Singapore today to attend the Yuewen Global IP Awards tomorrow evening.

When he came out of the arrival hall at about 4.40pm, fans screamed his name and he waved, nodded at them and patted his chest, seemingly making a reference to his character Xu Qi'an in his new drama Guardians of the Dafeng.

In the series, the uniform that the guardians wear includes a metal plate attached to their chest, which they would smack their fist against as a salute.

He walked quickly to a waiting vehicle and left the airport promptly.

'He gave me the courage to do the things that I want to do'

When AsiaOne reached Terminal 1 at 2.30pm, Dylan's fans, known as Xiong Di Huo, were seen recording a video message for him, which would be posted on social media platforms including Weibo.

Dressed mostly in purple — his official fan colour — and carrying banners bearing his name, they shouted that they will support him forever.

Electronics engineer Eesze Khoo, 52, and her friend Katherine Loh, 46, took leave specially to catch Dylan at the airport.

Khoo, who has been a fan since 2022, said: "I think it's a very rare chance that he comes to Singapore, so if we can, we will show our support for him."

She added that she has been to many of Dylan's events, including the same awards show held in Singapore last year, his Bangkok concert last December, Hunan TV's New Year countdown party in Haikou where Dylan performed, and even to his NBA match in San Francisco earlier this month.

When asked what aspect of Dylan they are most attracted to, both of them said that it's his character.

Khoo shared that she is particularly touched by one of his interviews, where he said "everyone is a superhero in their own life", as she found it particularly inspiring.

"He gave me the courage to do the things that I want to do. I think through his example, I am more willing to go after what I want and live every day to the fullest," she said, adding that his quote boosted her confidence to join a belly dancing competition.

Loh shared: "He makes me want to be a better person and dare to pursue my dreams."

Dylan was seen at Shanghai Pudong International Airport this morning at about 9.10am, dressed in the same set of clothes, with an additional padded green vest from his fashion label.

As fans bid him goodbye at the entrance of the airport, he nodded and waved to them.



This is the second time Dylan visited Singapore for the award ceremony. Last January, he was also warmly received by fans at Changi Airport who held banners and cheered for him, which he reciprocated by waving and bowing to them as he left.

Over the next few days after the awards ceremony, he was spotted around Singapore, including shopping at the Louis Vuitton boutique at Marina Bay Sands and dining at a noodle restaurant in VivoCity.

Fans were happy to see Dylan being able to enjoy a vacation and eat noodles "freely" and hoped he would return to Singapore in the future.

One commented: "He can't be like this when he returns to China so I kindly request fans to let him enjoy his holiday in Singapore, so he can come back more often next time."

The Yuewen Global IP Awards will be held at Resorts World Sentosa tomorrow evening and livestream simultaneously on WeTV at 6pm.

