Dylan Wang wants to share 'beauty of the moment' with fans he meets in his hometown

Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang was recently in Singapore for the second time for Yuewen Global IP Awards held yesterday (Feb 28) and he admitted he was amazed by his experience.

In an interview yesterday, the 26-year-old actor-singer said about his stay in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS): "It feels great. I almost thought that I was here for a vacation. There's a swimming pool outside my hotel room and I even went for a swim. I feel very comfortable here."

He added that he particularly liked the architecture here, adding that the environment is clean and he enjoyed the greenery.

Dylan, whose notable works include Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2025), arrived in Singapore on Feb 27 to a rousing welcome from fans at Changi Airport.

He was recognised by many fans and shoppers as he enjoyed a drink at VivoCity's Chagee yesterday afternoon before attending the awards ceremony held at Resorts World Convention Centre that evening.

He shared during the interview that he would usually go for the signature drink and as he is currently on a break and not on a diet before filming begins for his next drama, he ordered a cold drink with 100 per cent sugar.

When asked where he would go if he wouldn't be recognised as a celebrity, Dylan told AsiaOne he would like to return to his hometown Leshan, a city in Sichuan province.

"I would like to walk down the streets, go to some places I used to play at when I was young, eat street food and take a stroll while chatting with friends," he said.

Dylan's parents operate multiple family-owned fried skewers eateries in the city and fans would visit them, hoping to catch a glimpse of him when he returns home for a break, or even to chat with his parents.

Speaking about his "family business", Dylan laughed heartily and told this reporter humbly: "They're just some eateries, you made it sound as if I have some family legacy to inherit."

As for the possibility of being recognised, he said: "It's alright, if I get recognised, then we can share the beauty of the moment together. I think that's quite a nice thing too."

Dylan has gone on stage multiple times at big shows since his debut in 2017 and he told us that he has learned to curb his nervousness over time.

"I think it has become a habit, it's part of the work and comes with practice. As compared to before, I am not as nervous now and would just face and interact with everyone with a positive mindset," he said.

He admitted that when he first debuted, he would frequently tell himself "don't be nervous" before he had to go onstage.

"But instead, I got more nervous onstage. Personally, I haven't found a solution to it and it depends on the accumulation of experiences over time. Once I do it more often, then I don't get as nervous anymore," Dylan concluded.

