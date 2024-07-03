Ed Sheeran performs for England players after Slovakia win

BLANKENHAIN, Germany — England's players were treated to a private performance by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a day after their dramatic come from behind victory over Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last 16.

Sheeran visited the players at their camp in Blankenhain following a light recovery session on Monday (July 1), with video of him performing "The A-Team" posted on social media platform X.

Sheeran, 33, was spotted in the crowd of England's 1-1 draw with Denmark in the group stage, as well as their last-gasp 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.

He is a longtime supporter of Ipswich Town and celebrated with the team after they earned promotion to the Premier League in May.

Sheeran also visited the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final in London which they lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

England play Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Duesseldorf.

