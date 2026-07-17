Elaine Ng clarifies old rumours, says Jackie Chan never asked for DNA testing with daughter

In a rare moment, Elaine Ng addressed old rumours of Jackie Chan and Etta Ng, their daughter born out of wedlock.

The Hong Kong actress was livestreaming on Douyin on July 15 when she answered netizens' questions about 26-year-old Etta and the 72-year-old action star's alleged past refusal to acknowledge her.

Longtime rumours entailed that shortly after Etta's birth in 1999, Jackie had asked for a DNA paternity test with her, with Elaine allegedly refusing the request. Thus, the narrative was such that Jackie felt uncertain about his blood ties to Etta.

However, Elaine revealed in the livestream that no one had ever asked for a DNA test to be done.

"If both parties have decided to separate, it doesn't matter whether the woman has children or not," added Elaine, 53. "If she decides to keep the child, what does that have to do with the man? Everyone's decisions should be respected, and no one ever asked me about it."

She also expressed her frustration about these rumours.

Elaine and Jackie's relationship came to light in 1999. He was married to former actress Joan Lin at the time.

He addressed his infidelity and famously said: "I made the same mistake that every man in the world makes."

Hong Kong media reported that Elaine single-handedly raised Etta without seeking any support from Jackie.

She reportedly said in 2014 that she had never regretted having Etta or harboured resentment towards Jackie.

Etta's relationship with Jackie seems to be better, with Hong Kong media reporting in January that she had been invited to design posters for his new film.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com