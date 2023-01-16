'I'd rather be homeless and eat stale bread': Jackie Chan's daughter refuses to reunite with mother for LNY

While many are heading home to family for the Lunar New Year, Jackie Chan's daughter has decided to have nothing of the sort.

Hong Kong media reported today (Jan 16) that Jackie's daughter Etta Ng won't be having a reunion with her mother during the upcoming holiday.

She reportedly said in a recent interview: "I'd rather be homeless and eat stale bread than go home and reunite with my mother."

Etta, 23, is former beauty queen Elaine Ng's daughter, born out of wedlock following Elaine's affair with Jackie.

And Elaine, 50, doesn't have a very good relationship with her daughter — this isn't the first time the two have so publicly butted heads.

Etta married Canadian influencer Andi Autumn — 12 years her senior — in 2018, a marriage that Elaine hasn't recognised.

Prior to that marriage, Etta and Autumn took to YouTube and said that they were homeless due to "homophobic" parents.

That year, the duo reportedly stayed in a hostel in Mong Kok for five nights, racking up a bill of HK$2,250 (S$379) and leaving the room littered with food boxes and trash.

However, Etta only had HK$20 to her name and couldn't foot the bill.

They then turned to Elaine for help, who was later seen driving Etta and Autumn to a bank to withdraw money.

In July last year, Elaine wrote a sarcastic post that stated the belongings in her home were removed and sold without her permission and alluded that Autumn would "call her in the middle of the night to ask why she's still alive".

She also said: "A 35-year-old blaming another's parents for not supporting her living expenses, and because she's so upset that she fell sick and is unable to work, she expects a 23-year-old to bear that responsibility."

More recently, Etta was spotted queuing for free food in Toronto, leading netizens to believe that her living conditions are far from ideal.

