Ella Chen reveals she and Hebe Tien paid Selina Jen's mortgage after burn accident put her out of work

Most of us would be hesitant to lend money to a friend, let alone pay their mortgage for them.

In an interview on the Chinese variety show A Delicious Guess published last Saturday (August 19), Ella Chen was asked by Chinese TV host Wu Xin about the most touching thing someone has done for her and vice versa.

Ella, 42, then shared heartwarming details of how she, Hebe Tien and Selina Jen support each other.

The trio are members of the Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, which debuted in 2001 with their album Girl's Dorm, and released 11 studio albums from 2001 to 2012.

Selina, 41, suffered third-degree burns in October 2010 due to an explosion on the set of I Have a Date with Spring which she was filming. She was discharged from the hospital in January 2011 but had to undergo more than a year of extensive rehabilitation on her face and body before returning to work.

"When Selina was injured back then and couldn't work, she had just bought a house. We told her, 'No problem if you can't pay the mortgage, we'll pay it for you," Ella recounted to the other guests on the show.

They are also attuned to each other's emotional changes.

Ella elaborated: "When I feel upset, Selina and Hebe can detect it immediately and proactively check in with me, even if I didn't say a word.

"Such initiative is important since some may not always actively share what is on their minds. But if people they trust ask them about it, they are more willing to talk about things."

All three of them put in effort to maintain their friendships.

Ella shared that they still actively catch up with each other in their chat group, with Selina frequently sharing updates about her pregnancy.

"When we are free, we gather regularly for meals too," Ella added.

Selina, who was married to lawyer Richard Chang from 2011 to 2016, announced her relationship with her current boyfriend Xiao Xu in March last year.

In March 2023, she announced that she is pregnant and the baby is due this October.

