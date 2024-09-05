'Even I can't believe it': Dennis Chew receives Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement for 2 years

Dennis Chew has received accolades for his work as a radio DJ and host over the years, but now it's time to add academic awards to his trophy cabinet.

The 51-year-old has been pursuing a Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic since 2022 and shared on Instagram today (Sept 5) that he received the Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement twice, in 2023 and 2024.

"I've really worked hard over the past two years," he wrote. "Receiving this certificate of recognition from the Ministry of Education makes me want to give myself a hug."

He added that his teachers from primary and secondary school would never have believed that the Dennis "who only loved performing" could receive academic accolades.

"Not just them, even I can't believe it," Dennis wrote, adding that anyone "interested in learning" shouldn't "overthink it".

"Just dive in — three years will pass by quickly," he wrote. "I'll be completing my course in another six months, with only the internship phase left now.

"Thank you all for the love and support. I'll keep pushing forward!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_hue8Mzp5K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Sept 2, Dennis announced that he was doing his internship at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, working on marketing and publicity for the brand.

Dennis also received his first scholarship last year, which he deemed "the best gift for turning 50".

[[nid:700256]]

Prior to the internship, Dennis completed his final year project, with his group focused on promoting the "continued culture of listening to the radio" to the youth.

"This includes preparing and shooting a short film as well as a talk show, holding a movie premiere, and ensuring the sustainability of our project," he wrote on Instagram.

The short film titled Hi, DJ? starred local actor Shawn Thia and singer-songwriter Stella Seah, and was screened at a cinema in July.

Several local celebs were present at the premiere, including Chen Xiuhuan and the cast of Sunny Side Up, Shawn's fiancee Xenia Tan, and veteran local actors Chen Hanwei and Hong Huifang.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7os8fCP1pK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

[[nid:698505]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.