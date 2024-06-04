'Everyone thought I was dying': Richie Jen gives hilarious response after seen inhaling oxygen backstage

Seems like there was actually nothing to worry about.

Taiwanese singer Richie Jen, who is currently on tour, was recently filmed getting oxygen therapy backstage at one of his concerts, sparking concern among netizens.

The 57-year-old took to his Instagram account on June 1 to reassure everyone that he's okay.

"Everyone thought I was dying... The oxygen cylinder was placed there (and someone said), 'Richie, it's a waste if you don't use it'. So I helplessly said I would use it,'" he explained in the video posted.

"Thank you everyone for your concern. I'm doing very well, okay? I don't even need to use it when I'm on a high mountain," he added.

Richie then launched into a skit spoofing a scene from Stephen Chow's 1996 hit comedy movie God of Cookery.

"Ever since I inhaled the oxygen, my body is visibly much stronger and my thoughts are clear. I get full marks in every test!" he joked in Cantonese.

His video also inserted said movie scene featuring Hong Kong comedian Bobby Yip disguised as a uniformed student.

In the caption of his post, he expressed surprise that he remembered the lines from the scene.

Richie also performed in Singapore on April 12 and he took a walk around Resorts World Sentosa before the concert.

However, it appeared that he couldn't go far as fans spotted him and approached him for photos.

He took to Instagram later to address what happened: "I'm lucky to meet all of you, but please don't tell anyone you met me haha. Otherwise it would be difficult for me to go out again."

