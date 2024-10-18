Ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen and actress wife Joanne Tseng hold baby gender reveal party

Two months after announcing they are expecting their first child, ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen and his actress wife Joanne Tseng held a baby gender reveal party.

Yesterday (Oct 17), Joanne uploaded the highlights of the garden-themed celebration to her Instagram account, with the reel dedicated to their little one.

"To be honest, when we first planned this party, I was undecided. I wanted to throw it for us to have a good memory. But I also didn't want to have a gender reveal party because there are a lot of people in this world who have too many expectations and labels for girls and boys. You are just you, the one and only you," the 35-year-old said in the voiceover.

Despite that, the fun of popping balloons made them go ahead, Joanne shared, adding that it was "indeed very fun".

She also said they didn't use the conventional pink and blue colours, instead choosing her favourite green to represent having a girl and white — Calvin's favourite colour — for a boy.

When Calvin, 43, popped the gold balloon, smaller white balloons and gold confetti fell around them, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy.

"No matter what you are going to experience in your life, I hope that you will always remember there are a lot of people who love you. All of their blessings will be like sunlight and rain, always shining and nourishing you," Joanne said towards the end of the video.

In the comments section of her post, fans and friends sent their well-wishes to the couple, who married in 2020.

Local actor Desmond Tan wrote: "So much warmth! Wishing good health for the whole family!"

Calvin reposted the reel and one of Joanne's IG Stories to his own account yesterday, thanking everyone for their well-wishes.

