Ex-Hong Kong singer Sarena Li dies aged 31 after 9-year battle with cancer

After a debilitating nine-year fight with cancer, former Hong Kong singer Sarena Li died yesterday evening (May 4) aged 31.

The news was announced on her Facebook page by her friend, Hong Kong singer-actor Steven Ma.

"Following Sarena Li's wishes, I, Steven Ma, on behalf of her family, announce that Sarena returned to the arms of our Father today May 4, 2021 at 5.10pm. We thank everyone for your concern, support, and love for Sarena all this time," the post read.

Veteran singer Vivian Chow was one of several celebrities who left messages in the comment section, saying: "Sarena, rest in peace in the Lord's arms."

In 2010, Sarena made her debut as part of a three-person pop group but had to put her career on hold when she was diagnosed with cancer two years later, when she was just 22.

AsiaOne reported in August last year that the aggressive form of adenoid cystic carcinoma – cancer of the salivary glands – left her face paralysed. Also, she was unable to control her eyelids and also lost sight in her right eye.

On Aug 14, 2020, she wrote in a Facebook post that she was enduring a pain that was unlike anything she had felt in the past. She also said: "It's been eight years. I'm physically and emotionally tired. How long more can I last?"

Her condition worsened since then. On April 6, she posted on Instagram: "It hurts… I lie on the bed every day to relax myself. I don't know how long more I can last. While I still have some energy left in me, I really want to thank everyone again for cheering me on and supporting me throughout.

"I really don't have any regrets because I completed many things that I wanted to do. Of course, my life might have been tougher, but I have already understood the meaning of life, how precious it is, and to treasure it. I'm immensely grateful. Please be happy, everyone!"

On April 20, Sarena wrote on Facebook that she was having mixed feelings because her condition had gotten worse again. She was hospitalised because of the accumulation of water in her peritoneal cavity and also breathlessness. She could only consume liquids and was transferred to a nursing home for observation.

"I believe heaven has its own plan for me," she wrote.

