Ex-Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu dragged into rumours of soliciting prostitutes, his agency responds

Former Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu is rumoured to be involved in soliciting prostitutes.

A Weibo video posted today (Aug 6) by a paparazzi account revealed a recorded conversation allegedly between Chinese actor Zhang Haowei and a woman discussing various actors and casting for a new drama, allegedly involving Xiangyu, 39.

At one point in the video, Haowei, 33, said: "Two days ago, Dai Xiangyu said that investigations into Li Yifeng's case had started to look into him. He said his involvement in the matter of soliciting prostitutes may be reported [by the media]."

In September 2022, Yifeng was detained by Beijing police on suspicion of repeatedly soliciting prostitutes. The 37-year-old later confessed to visiting prostitutes multiple times.

Yifeng was dropped from partnership deals including with luxury brands Prada and Panerai. His social media accounts were also shut down and his drama series and films were removed from broadcasting companies. He has since been maintaining a low profile.

Sina Weibo contacted Xiangyu's manager regarding the rumour, who responded: "Do you think it will be true?"

Xiangyu's manager added that Xiangyu does not know Haowei and that "once a person becomes famous, they would have more problems".

Xiangyu, formerly known as Dai Yangtian, had returned to China more than a decade ago after leaving Mediacorp in 2013. He married Chinese actress Chen Zihan, who is six years his senior, in 2016.

They had frequently posted about their marital bliss on social media, such as Xiangyu visiting Zihan on the set of her drama. In May, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a video and photos of both of them cross-dressing, with Xiangyu donning a wedding gown and Zihan in a tuxedo.

They also appeared together in Chinese reality show Household Talent in 2023, showcasing their life together.

The news of Xiangyu's alleged infidelity topped the Weibo entertainment hot search list at noon, with netizens refusing to believe the rumour.

A netizen wrote: "This is not possible, Dai Xiangyu and Chen Zihan are so lovely together… You must be wrong."

"Should be fake [news], Zihan and his relationship seem to be quite good?" another wrote.

In response to the recording that had gone viral, Haowei made a Weibo post.

He wrote: "Dai Xiangyu and I don't know each other. This conversation happened many years ago. At the time, I was gossiping with friends at the basketball court, and didn't know why the audio was recorded.

"The audio was processed and misconstrued. The part about Xiangyu is completely untrue… I apologise to Dai Xiangyu for my irresponsible remarks and actions."

Xiangyu's agency GHY Culture & Media released a statement through their Weibo account this afternoon, sharing that they reserve the right to pursue legal liability and have urged netizens to stop spreading rumours.

