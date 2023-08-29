Ex-TVB actor Vin Choi, 39, selling chicken feet on the streets after F&B businesses closed during pandemic

How far will you go to make ends meet? Ex-TVB actor Vin Choi went as far as the streets.

According to Hong Kong media, the 39-year-old was spotted selling chicken feet on the streets of Guangzhou.

Based on the report, Vin was selling them at over HK$60 (S$10) for 500g, which is not cheap, but business was brisk.

Many people purportedly recognised him and wanted a photo with him, and praised him for being easygoing as he did not reject any photo requests.

Vin was actively acting in TVB dramas from 2003 to 2014 until his contract with TVB ended. He then moved to China to develop his career, settling down in Foshan, Guangdong, and made inroads in the F&B industry.

At the peak of his success, he had 10 shops selling rice vermicelli or hotpot, while operating a cafe. However, the Covid-19 pandemic affected his businesses and all except his cafe have closed down.

Once the video went viral, some netizens recounted his past romance with TVB actress Yoyo Chen, lamenting that it was a pity that their relationship did not bear fruit.

In 2014, Yoyo and Vin were rumoured to be in a relationship but eventually broke up. She married Vincent Wong in 2011 and gave birth to their daughter Ching-kiu in 2012.

In March this year, rumours of her being divorced from Vincent were fuelled after she liked a comment asking if she was single. The 'like' was subsequently removed and suspected to have been a staff member's mistake.

