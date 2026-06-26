Wu Chun complains about Cathay Pacific customer service after luggage lost for 3 days, airline responds

Former Fahrenheit member Wu Chun has expressed his grievances with Cathay Pacific.

The Brunei-born singer-actor took to Weibo on June 25 to chronicle an ongoing experience with the Hong Kong airline.

He shared that his luggage had been lost for three days and upon "countless" attempts to enquire about it, the responses were half-hearted.

"Cathay Pacific, I've been very patient!" wrote the 46-year-old. "I waited three days in Paris without getting a response, so I decided to post this video. I'm sorry!"

He had flown from Melbourne to Hong Kong but waited on the plane for nearly three hours before takeoff. He was unable to catch his connecting flight to Paris upon his arrival in Hong Kong, thus Cathay Pacific arranged for him to fly to Manchester before heading to Paris on Air France.

However, Wu Chun said he refused to board the plane unless the airline could guarantee his luggage would be on this new connecting flight. He alleged that a Cathay Pacific employee confirmed this, with a Chinese female staff member assisting him upon arrival in Manchester.

"I told her the most important thing was for my luggage to arrive in Paris and she replied that this was exactly why she was there. Hearing that put my mind at ease," said Wu Chun.

To his disappointment, his luggage was nowhere in sight when he landed in Paris. Furthermore, after waiting in the country for three days, he said it had yet to be found.

Concluding his post, he implored fans to reach out with any information they have on the female Cathay Pacific staff member he encountered in Manchester.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Cathay Pacific's recent Weibo post to press for a response. One simply wrote: "Where's Wu Chun's luggage?"

One netizen remarked: "If celebrities are treated like this, ordinary people will be bullied to death by you."

Hong Kong reporters reached out to the flag carrier for queries. On the evening of June 25, the latter responded with an apology for the baggage delay and inconvenience caused.

"The passenger was rerouted via Manchester to continue the journey to Paris on another airline and his luggage was handed over to the subsequent carrier for transport in accordance with standard procedures," explained Cathay Pacific. "However, due to issues with the local transfer process, the luggage was not loaded onto the onward flight to Paris in a timely manner."

The airline said they have successfully located Wu Chun's luggage and would ensure its delivery to him as soon as possible.

He has yet to publicly respond to the updates.

Wu Chun, whose real name is Goh Kiat Chun, was a member of Taiwanese Mandopop boy band Fahrenheit formed in 2005. He left the group in 2011 and has two children with wife Lin Liying, whom he married in 2004. The family relocated to Shanghai, China, in 2022.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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