Family of Ian Fang's victim drop civil lawsuit after she hopes to 'not have anything to do with him anymore'

The family of Ian Fang's victim have dropped their civil lawsuit against the disgraced former actor.

Richard Siaw, managing director of the law firm R. S. Solomon LLC, who was preparing to sue the 36-year-old on behalf of the parents, told 8World in an article published on Saturday (Feb 7): "After they discussed with the girl, her wish was to not have anything to do with him anymore, and the family has decided to respect her and instructed us to terminate the lawsuit."

He added that her parents were satisfied with the recent decision by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to revoke Ian's permanent residency status and deport him after he finishes his jail term.

Ian, born in China, will also be barred from re-entering Singapore.

"They believe that our country's justice is fair, the rights and interests of Singaporeans and those living here are properly protected, and criminals are punished as they deserve," Siaw added.

Ian losing his status and identity in Singapore is also in line with the punishment the family wanted for him when they initially decided to sue him.

Meanwhile, Siaw shared that the girl is regaining her confidence after the ordeal.

"Her life is gradually returning to normal, and she and her family would like to express their gratitude to all members of the public who care about her," he said.

Ian, who met the victim when she was 15, pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16 on May 19, 2025 and was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, along with one count of obstructing justice and one count of stalking.

A gag order was lifted by the court on the same day after an application by the victim and her family, and Siaw said that their courage was commendable.

Ian began his sentence on June 16.

Abused victim at only 15

Ian met the victim when she was 15 at an entertainment event in May 2024, and engaged with her in sexual activities on nine occasions, including unprotected sex five times.

She was later diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection.

The girl's mother learnt that her daughter and Ian had had sexual relations and made a police report in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Ian continued to contact the teenager despite being told twice by an investigating officer that he couldn't do so, instructing her to cry in front of her mother in a bid to get her to drop charges against him.

Ian also stalked the girl 18 times in September 2024 by sending her WhatsApp messages and logging into her virtual room on an app.

At the time of the offences, the former Mediacorp actor was an acting teacher with a modelling school for children aged four to 14.

